AP PHOTOS: A look back at Mo’ne Davis’ tournament

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Mo’ne Davis’ moment is over. Her legacy may just be beginning.

The 13-year-old star pitcher from Philadelphia wowed the world at the Little League World Series. She was the 18th girl to play in the event, and the only one to win a game on the mound. Her stunning run was stopped Thursday night by Chicago in a 6-5 loss.

But she’ll go home as the darling of the tournament. Most of America — and parts of the world — were on a first-name basis with the pitcher. She was on the cover of Sports Illustrated. More than 34,000 people were in the stands to see her last game.

What’s next for Davis?

“The world’s her oyster, right?” Philadelphia manager Alex Rice said. “Mo’ne will figure out her future, and it’s going to be terrific. She’s going to dictate what it is. Good for her.”