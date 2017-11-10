FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Arkansas prosecutor drops murder charge against Texas man

 
Share

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — A prosecutor has opted to drop charges against a Texas man accused in the death of an Arkansas man who went missing in 1994, saying additional evidence is needed to move forward in a case where the victim’s body has not been found.

A judge approved Searcy Prosecuting Attorney Rebecca Reed McCoy’s motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday against Brandon Wheeler, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. McCoy said she hopes to refile charges later and that her decision was spurred because authorities wouldn’t be able to gather and test any additional evidence in time for the jury trial scheduled for Monday.

Wheeler, of Weatherford, Texas, was arrested in May in the death of 20-year-old Jarrod Green, who was reported missing in early October 1994. Wheeler had been charged with capital murder and abuse of a corpse. He was free on a $100,000 bond when McCoy’s motion was approved.

McCoy would need to show “good cause” to refile the case, but she faces no statute of limitations on a homicide charge.

Other news
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith holds out the football while running a drill during the NFL football team's training camp Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Geno Smith starts training camp as the QB in charge for Seahawks
Mississippi's Secretary of State Michael Watson addresses the crowd at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., Thursday, July 27, 2023. Watson, a Republican, seeks reelection in November. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Down-ticket Mississippi candidates stump for votes at Neshoba County Fair
Mauricio of Brazil's Internacional celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal against Colombia's Independiente Medellin during a Copa Libertadores soccer match at Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Liamara Polli)
Young Brazilian players could be last-minute bargains for European soccer clubs

She said she couldn’t discuss specific evidence, but said that authorities were working to drain a pond.

“Detectives involved in this case have been working steadily for this entire period of time” to drain the pond, McCoy said. “Some of it (the delay) was the weather.”

McCoy said acquiring the proper equipment and “other snags” have slowed the process.

She said it was too soon to say when the pond draining would be complete.

“I know that the Green family definitely deserves justice. They deserve answers on where Jarrod is,” she said.

Defense attorney Michael Petty had argued in a court document last month that the abuse-of-a-corpse charge should be dismissed. “In this case, Mr. Jarrod Green’s corpse, assuming that he is even dead, as the prosecutor alleges, has never been discovered,” Petty wrote.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com