Couple commits another $10M to further psychiatric research

 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A philanthropic couple has committed another $10 million to further psychiatric research at the Washington University School of Medicine.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the new gift from Andrew and Barbara Taylor and their family foundation adds to the $20 million they donated in 2012. That earlier gift established the Taylor Family Institute for Innovative Psychiatric Research. Researchers there have been developing tools to study how the brain chemicals neurosteroids and oxysterols help regulate cognition, emotion and motivation.

Andrew Taylor said in a news release that his family has firsthand experience with mental illness and wants to “make a difference in this area.” He is executive chairman of St. Louis-based Enterprise Holdings, which operates the Enterprise, National and Alamo rental car brands.

