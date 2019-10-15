U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Latest: First TV ads launch in Louisiana governor runoff

 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on the Louisiana governor’s race (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and his Republican challenger Eddie Rispone (ris-POH-nee) have released their first ads for the runoff election.

Both candidates went on the attack in their TV spots.

In his ad, Edwards says Rispone would repeat the budget cuts and deficits of former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s era.

Rispone doubles down on his support for President Donald Trump. His two ads use clips from Trump’s anti-Edwards rally, with the president hitting Edwards for raising taxes and chasing away economic development.

Edwards was forced into the runoff election against Rispone when the Democratic incumbent failed to top 50% of the vote in Saturday’s primary.

The runoff election is Nov. 16.

The governor’s ad started running statewide Tuesday. Rispone’s campaign says his two TV spots will begin airing statewide Wednesday.

___

1 p.m.

Gov. John Bel Edwards has launched his first TV ad of the Louisiana governor’s runoff election, marking his first attack advertising in the race.

In the 30-second spot, the Deep South’s only Democratic governor strikes at Republican opponent Eddie Rispone.

Edwards speaks in the ad about his bipartisan work to stabilize state finances. He frames the election as a decision between moving forward with new investments or returning to former financial woes.

He says Rispone would be a repeat of the budget cuts and deficits of former Gov. Bobby Jindal’s era.

Rispone has pledged to cut taxes and says he could run government more efficiently.

The runoff election is Nov. 16. The governor’s ad started running statewide Tuesday. Rispone’s also expected to release his first runoff ad this week.