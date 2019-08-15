The Latest: Memorial for victims of El Paso shooting begins

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Memorial for victims of El Paso shooting begins

 
Share

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the shooting in El Paso, Texas, that killed 22 people (all times local):

8 p.m.

A memorial for the people killed in a mass shooting in El Paso is under way.

Thousands of people attended the event at a baseball stadium in downtown El Paso that featured 22 luminarias, one light for each of the victims.

Other news
FILE - The House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Jan. 5, 2023. On Friday, July 28, The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly claiming a new law passed by Congress “allows you to permanently remove any negative debt” from your credit report that is over two years old. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mike McDaniel confident in Dolphins’ CB depth amid Jalen Ramsey injury
FILE - Brazil's Thiago Da Silva celebrates after clearing the bar to set new Olympic record during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 16, 2016. Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz is suspended after testing positive for doping. The Athletics Integrity Unit said Braz was notified of an allegation he tested positive for ostarine. No more details were published. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Former Olympic pole vault champion Thiago Braz suspended for positive doping test

Addressing the crowd, El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said: “Hate will never overcome our love. Hate will never overcome who we are.”

He added: “We are a bilingual family ... We are successful because of our people. There is nowhere in North America like El Paso-Juárez.”

The man charged with the shootings is believed to have posted an anti-immigrant rant online and told police he targeted Mexicans.

___

6 p.m.

Mexico’s president said he wants the United States to extradite the shooter who killed 22 people at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Aug. 3 so he can be tried in Mexico, too.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador made the call Wednesday in a speech in the southern state of Oaxaca (wah-HAH'-kah).

The two countries have had in the past an arrangement in which a suspect convicted in one country can be immediately extradited for trial in the other before serving his sentence in either country.

Authorities say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius confessed to the Aug. 3 shooting and told investigators that he targeted Mexicans during the attack. He’s also suspected of posting a racist, anti-immigrant screed online before opening fire in the Texas border city.

___

12:20 p.m.

Authorities in El Paso, Texas, say they have finished processing the scene at a Walmart where a man opened fire on the busy store and killed 22 people earlier this month.

El Paso police said Wednesday they will return control of the property to Walmart.

Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins says the store remains a “secure location with controlled access.” She says a fence will remain around the store’s perimeter and that Walmart is using contracted security guards to prevent trespassing.

The city opened a center to help people with everything from counseling and financial assistance to figuring out how to get vehicles back after the Aug. 3 shooting. The city will host a memorial service Wednesday to honor the victims.

Police say 21-year-old Patrick Crusius was targeting Mexicans when he carried out the shooting. He is charged with capital murder.

___

11:40 a.m.

El Paso will hold a ceremony to memorialize the 22 people killed this month when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in the Texas border community.

The city will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday to officially honor the victims, whose loved ones have marked their passing with vigils and funerals in the U.S. and Mexico.

City spokesman Rick Isaias says plans for the service are still taking shape, but the mayors of El Paso and the neighboring Mexican city of Ciudad Juarez will both speak, along with several religious leaders.

Isaias says officials don’t know how many people with attend, but have made plans for a large crowd. The ceremony will be held at Southwest University Park and broadcast live to four other locations.