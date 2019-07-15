Police officer returns fire, kills homicide suspect

PENN HILLS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania police officer killed one of the suspects in a homicide in an exchange of gunfire.

Allegheny County police superintendent Coleman McDonough says 30-year-old Joshua Antonio Makhanda-Lopez was found shot to death in a car in Penn Hills on Sunday night. Police believe he was killed after he was lured there in a robbery attempt.

Witnesses said suspects fled to a nearby home, and police ordered several people out of the home. Three emerged, but a fourth remained inside and was found in a basement.

McDonough says that man, 20-year-old Onaje Dickinson, charged police and began firing at an officer. The officer returned fire, killing him.

Police say Dickinson and a 15-year-old are suspected of having killed Makhanda-Lopez. The teen faces homicide, robbery, conspiracy and weapons charges.

The police shooting is under review.