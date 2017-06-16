Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
Potential indictment looms over Trump
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Russia-Ukraine war

Sexual assault charge against former UVa student dismissed

 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the case against a former University of Virginia student accused of sexual assaulting a young woman.

News outlets report that the forcible sodomy charge against 25-year-old Adam Eric Ott that stemmed from an April 2015 incident was dropped Thursday. Prosecutor Areshini Pather says the woman did not wish to move forward with the case, after two years of delays that culminated in a mistrial in March when the 12-person jury was unable to reach a verdict. The jury had been split eight to four in favor of acquittal.

Defense attorney Andre Hakes expressed relief at the decision to drop the charge. Hakes said Ott had finished his education at the University of Virginia, but never received his degree.