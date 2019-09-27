FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man faces sexual assault, abuse of minor charges

 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Police say a Bread of Life Ministries worker is charged with gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

Jeffery Tyler, of Winthrop, was arrested at the ministries in Augusta on Friday. He was later released from jail after posting $20,000 worth of property.

The Kennebec Journal reports that the accuser, now 21, told police last year that she and Tyler “became sexually involved” when she was 14. Court documents state the woman met the 47-year-old Tyler, who is facilities director, when she was 12.

Police say Tyler told detectives he met the accuser when she was 12 but didn’t have sex with her until she was 18.

Jail paperwork didn’t indicate if Tyler had a lawyer, and a phone number for him couldn’t be located on Friday.

Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/