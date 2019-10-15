US officials say they’ll carry out Lithuanian’s extradition

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

US officials say they’ll carry out Lithuanian’s extradition

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say they are proceeding with the extradition of a former Lithuanian judge and parliamentarian jailed in Chicago after the Supreme Court refused to hear her appeal.

A Tuesday court filing by Chicago federal prosecutors says there are no longer any hurdles to extraditing Neringa Venckiene (vehn-KEE'-ehn-nay). The high court announced its decision hours earlier.

The 48-year-old waged a two-year legal battle against extradition to Lithuania on charges linked to her claims a pedophile network victimized her 4-year-old niece.

Venckiene worked as a Chicago-area florist before her 2018 arrest at Lithuania’s behest. She told The Associated Press she fears being killed in Lithuania. She is charged with defying orders in 2012 to relinquish custody of her niece.

Tuesday’s filing didn’t provide an extradition date. A jail website indicates she was still at the Chicago facility.