Phoenix police: suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of a man

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is in custody after a fatal stabbing in west Phoenix.

Police say the incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. Monday near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.

Authorities say the incident may have been a result of a dispute between roommates.

Police will only say right now that the man was stabbed by a known suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name and age haven’t been released yet.

Police also haven’t identified the suspect and say their investigation into the fatal stabbing is continuing.