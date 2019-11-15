The Latest: Texas appeals court blocks Rodney Reed execution

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

The Latest: Texas appeals court blocks Rodney Reed execution

 
Share

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the scheduled execution of Rodney Reed (all times local):

5 p.m.

Texas highest criminal appeals court has stopped the execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence in his case.

The stay of execution issued Friday afternoon by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals comes just hours after the state’s parole board unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed.

Other news
FILE - Head football coach Bob Wager, left, and linebacker Morice Blackwell greet each other with elbow taps during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Nebraska tight ends coach Wager announced his resignation Friday, July 28, 2023, after being cited on suspicion of drunken driving. First-year head coach Matt Rhule hired Wager after Wager spent 17 seasons as head coach at Arlington (Texas) Martin High. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest

The appeals court returned the case to the trial court in Bastrop County so it could examine Reed’s claims that he is innocent and that prosecutors suppressed evidence and presented false testimony.

The 51-year-old Reed has been set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites near Bastrop in Central Texas.

Reed’s efforts to stop his execution have garnered support from lawmakers and celebrities. Reed has long maintained he is innocent.

___

1:55 p.m.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is recommending delaying the execution of inmate Rodney Reed, whose conviction is being questioned by new evidence in his case.

The parole board on Friday unanimously recommended a 120-day reprieve for Reed.

The board’s decision now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Since taking office in 2015, Abbott has halted only one imminent execution.

The 51-year-old Reed is set for lethal injection Wednesday evening for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites near Bastrop in Central Texas.

Reed’s efforts to stop his execution have garnered support from lawmakers and celebrities.

Since Texas resumed executions in 1982, only three death row inmates have had their sentences commuted to life in prison within days of their scheduled executions.