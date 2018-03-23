Kuskokwim River village man charged with attempted murder

CHUATHBALUK, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers say a 58-year-old man from a Kuskokwim River village has been charged with attempted murder after beating another man with a crowbar.

Carl Nesbit of Chuathbaluk (choo-AWTH-bah-luk) is also charged with felony assault.

A retired health aide called Alaska State Troopers in Aniak on Wednesday to report she was providing treatment to 54-year-old Bryan Soosuk, who had suffered serious injuries.

Investigators determined Carl used a crowbar to strike Soosuk several times.

Carl is jailed at Yukon-Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel.