FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ex-nurse goes on trial in psychiatric hospital abuse case

 
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A former nurse has gone on trial in connection with a patient abuse scandal at Connecticut’s only maximum-security psychiatric hospital that led to the arrest of 10 employees.

A state jury in Middletown began hearing evidence Monday in the case of Mark Cusson, a former nurse at Whiting Forensic Hospital. He pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of cruelty to persons and disorderly conduct.

Prosecutors say patient William Shehadi was subjected to numerous acts of abuse over several weeks in 2017 at the state-run hospital, including being kicked and having food thrown at him. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 1995 in the killing of his father in Greenwich.

Several other defendants pleaded no contest.

Nearly 40 hospital employees were fired in connection with the abuse.