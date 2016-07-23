Upstate NY police chief’s son among 7 arrested in drugs case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — The son of an upstate New York police chief has been arrested with six others on drug charges.

The Post-Standard of Syracuse (http://bit.ly/2ahMjJR ) reports Saturday that 25-year-old Frank L. Fowler was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Sgt. Richard Helterline says Fowler and the others were found with drugs in an apartment by officers investigating a loud noise complaint.

It wasn’t clear if Fowler had an attorney. Helterline says Chief Fowler has declined to comment on the arrest.

Fowler has had a string of run-ins with the law in recent years.

He was sentenced last year for stealing copper pipes; was stabbed in 2013 and 2012; and resigned from a city parks job five years ago after getting into three traffic accidents in as many months.

