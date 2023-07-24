AP Top News at 12:59 a.m. EDT

Israel’s Netanyahu hospitalized as thousands protest judicial overhaul plan ahead of key vote

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was recovering in a hospital on Sunday after an emergency heart procedure, as tens of thousands of supporters and opponents of his government’s judicial overhaul plan held rival rallies ahead of a key vote. Netanyahu’s sudden hospitalization for the implant of a pacemaker added another dizzying twist to an already dramatic series of events that have bitterly divided his country and are certain to shape Israel’s future. Monday’s vote in parliament is expected to approve the first major piece of legislation in the contentious plan. Netanyahu’s doctors said Sunday the procedure had gone smoothly.