Police: Armed robbery suspect killed by store employee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an armed man who allegedly tried to rob a mobile phone store in southwest Philadelphia was shot and killed by a store employee.

A police spokesman says the unidentified man who appeared to be in his late 30s entered the Metro PCS store shortly after 4 p.m. Monday and tried to hold up the establishment.

Police say the store employee, who has a permit to carry a firearm, fired multiple times, striking the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

No other injuries were reported and the weapon was recovered.