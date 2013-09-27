Joliet man convicted of killing 2 teens

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Jurors in Will County have convicted a 19-year-old man of murder in the shooting deaths of two other teens.

Sjolante Q. Crowder was found guilty on Friday. He was accused in the deaths of 17-year-old Adrian Knox and 18-year-old Delasse Lanier last October. Jurors deliberated for about an hour.

The Herald-News reports (http://bit.ly/15AmXjl) Crowder looked down and silently shook his head as the judge read the verdict.

Police have called the shootings gang-related.

