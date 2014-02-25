Ex-teacher writes judge overseeing child porn case

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Ex-teacher writes judge overseeing child porn case

By JESSICA GRESKO
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — A private school teacher in Washington who was captured in Nicaragua after a year on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” fugitives list has written the judge overseeing his child pornography case, saying he plans to spend the rest of his life “doing penance.”

Eric Justin Toth wrote the two-page letter as part of a set of documents that were submitted to the judge ahead of his sentencing, which is scheduled for March 11. The documents, which were filed Monday in federal court in Washington, include a recommendation from Toth’s lawyer that he spend 22 years in prison. That’s the low end of a recommended sentencing range agreed to by Toth as part of a guilty plea last year.

Toth’s lawyer wrote he has no criminal record, a history of psychological problems including depression and that when he was in high school he was sexually abused by a teacher.

A prosecutor asked that Toth be sentenced to 30 years in prison. Both lawyers agreed that after prison he should spend a lifetime on supervised release.

Other news
A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Monday, June 12, 2023. On Thursday, the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Weekly US applications for jobless benefits slide to lowest level in 5 months
FILE - The logo of the French General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) is pictured in Paris, Monday Aug. 31, 2020. French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against two Chinese nationals and two other people from France in an investigation of a leading chip supplier whose advanced technology with possible military uses was reportedly smuggled to China and Russia, allegedly skirting sanctions and export controls. The official and the prosecution service, which also specializes in terrorism cases, refused to go into greater detail about the probe.(Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP, File)
France is investigating suspected smuggling to China and Russia of advanced chip technology
President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Biden, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says

Toth fled Washington in 2008 after images of child pornography were found on a camera he had used while a teacher at Beauvoir, a private elementary school located on the grounds of the Washington National Cathedral. The FBI added Toth to its Most Wanted list in 2012, where he filled a vacancy created by Osama bin Laden’s death.

Toth, who was captured last year in Nicaragua after five years on the run, told the judge in his letter that he hopes to spend his time in prison “as productively as possible,” including participating in a program to train seeing eye dogs. Toth’s lawyers wrote that he would like to serve his sentence at a New Jersey prison that has a program to train the dogs.

Toth acknowledged in his letter that he knew by age 13 that he was attracted to young boys.

“I knew society considered people like me monsters, so I swore myself to secrecy,” he wrote.

He also apologized for his actions.

“For years, my brain manufactured one justification after another for giving into my sexual urges. In more recent years, I’ve worked hard to change that and continue to work on it in prison. In my heart of hearts, I’ve always known my urges are dangerous,” he wrote.

Toth ended his letter by saying he will “commit the rest of my life to doing penance, to kindness and decency, and to honest and perpetual accountability.”

Toth pleaded guilty in December to three counts of producing child pornography, identity theft and misuse of a Social Security number. He acknowledged that in 2005, while working as a counselor at a Wisconsin, he took photographs and videos of a sleeping male camper.

In 2006, after he began working as a third-grade teacher at Beauvoir, he took pictures and videos of one student. He also installed a hidden video camera disguised as an air freshener in a school bathroom. The camera captured 15 children using the bathroom.

Toth was escorted off Beauvoir’s campus in June 2008 after school administrators found images of child pornography on a school camera he used. A media card containing more images was found at the school soon after, but Toth fled before police could arrest him. He spent time in Texas and Arizona before authorities caught him in Nicaragua.

___

Follow Jessica Gresko on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jessicagresko