Body found in Coweta field, may be that of missing woman

 
COWETA, Okla. (AP) — Police in northeastern Oklahoma say a body found in a field may be that of a woman reported missing on Halloween.

Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell says the body found Monday appears to have been in the field about two weeks and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Bell declined to say who authorities believe the body is, but that the missing woman had not been seen for several days prior to being reported missing last week.

Bell said a person of interest has been identified.

Bell said the body is being sent to the state medical examiner for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.