Man gets life sentence for fatally beating Publix employee

 
FAIRBURN, Ga. (AP) — Almost two years after a 58-year-old woman was beaten to death with a baseball bat, her accused killer has learned his fate.

A judge recently sentenced Jared Kemp to life in prison for the 2017 murder of Toni Abad, WXIA-TV reported . His girlfriend, De’Asia Page, was sentenced to 30 years for her role in the killing. Kemp and Page were both 18 at the time of Abad’s death.

Abad was trying to do a good deed when she was killed four days before Christmas that year, authorities said.

Abad was leaving her job at a Publix grocery store when Page asked her for a ride to a street nearby. When the two arrived, Kemp came out of the woods, broke the driver side window with the bat, then hit Abad several times. She died from that beating.

FILE - Head football coach Bob Wager, left, and linebacker Morice Blackwell greet each other with elbow taps during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Nebraska tight ends coach Wager announced his resignation Friday, July 28, 2023, after being cited on suspicion of drunken driving. First-year head coach Matt Rhule hired Wager after Wager spent 17 seasons as head coach at Arlington (Texas) Martin High. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest

The suspects then placed Abad in the trunk of her car and threw her phone into the woods.

Prosecutors said Kemp and Page drove the car to a Waffle House and left it there behind the restaurant.

Police officers responded to the Waffle House for an abandoned vehicle call and noticed the shattered window and keys in the driver seat. When the officer opened the trunk, he discovered Abad’s body.

Prosecutors said Page admitted her involvement in the crime to a security guard at a service station near the crime scene. She was arrested on Christmas Eve 2017. Kemp was later arrested for his role and convicted of murder, felony murder, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle in the first degree and aggravated assault.

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/