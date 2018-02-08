FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

China, African Union deny report bloc’s building was bugged

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese and African officials on Thursday denounced a report alleging Chinese construction workers bugged the African Union headquarters, suggesting it was a ploy to destabilize relations.

African Union chairman Moussa Faki told reporters in Beijing he didn’t believe China would spy on the bloc’s headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The allegations are “all lies,” Faki said after meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

“No maneuvers could distract and divert us from our mission” of strengthening relations with China, said Faki, who, flanked by Wang, announced the African Union would open a new office in Beijing later this year. The office is to receive Chinese government support, but it wasn’t clear who would fund its operations.

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs’ Happ hits Cardinals catcher Contreras in head with follow-through, then gets hit by pitch
Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a news conference Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Spence-Crawford could become a welterweight classic when they meet Saturday
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., stand together during a meeting with visiting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Before adjourning for the August recess, the two leaders worked to authorize appropriations for fiscal year 2024 for military activities of the Department of Defense. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Senate passes defense bill with bipartisan support, but clash looms with House over social issues

Wang noted that the bugging allegation surfaced in Western media and said “attempts to divide China and Africa will not succeed.”

“Some people, some powers don’t want to help Africa’s development,” Wang said, adding that China was a “selflessly” helping Africa’s growth while other countries have their own agendas.

French newspaper Le Monde reported last month that China bugged the $200 million facility it funded and built in Ethiopia’s capital in 2012. The report cited unnamed African Union officials.

China has poured investments into Africa in the past decade, including a commitment to offer $60 billion in loans and export credits made by President Xi Jinping in late 2015.

Some Western institutions and analysts have questioned whether China-funded projects have been tainted by corruption or handed Beijing undue influence over the continent’s affairs.

The quality and necessity of some projects has also been questioned, with African countries often saddled with massive debts that they can only repay by handing over assets such as oil reserves.