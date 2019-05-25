FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Ski area bar charged with overserving man in fatal collision

 
Share

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana prosecutors have charged a bar at a Montana ski area with over-serving alcohol to a man who killed himself and another driver in a head-on collision.

The Bozeman Chronicle reports Grizzly Ridge Station and its owners were charged in Gallatin County District Court with misdemeanor unlawful sale of an alcoholic beverage.

The bar at Bridger Bowl Ski Area is separate from the resort.

Brett Randal Ferre was driving toward Bozeman in December when his truck left his lane on a curve and hit Deborah Jean Stratford’s truck, killing both.

The charge alleges Grizzly Ridge Station over-served alcohol to Ferre despite his slurred speech, sloppy check writing and staggering through the bar on that day.

Grizzly Ridge Station could not be reached for comment.