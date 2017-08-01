Authorities ID West Fargo man killed in dirt bike-UTV crash

STIRUM, N.D. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 19-year-old West Fargo man killed in a weekend crash in Sargent County involving the dirt bike he was riding and a utility vehicle.

The Highway Patrol says the bike with no headlight and the UTV collided head-on late Saturday on a rural road near Stirum, and Zane Buchholz died at an Oakes hospital.

Charges are pending against the 56-year-old Oakes man driving the UTV.

The patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.