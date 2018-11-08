FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Son charged with murder in shooting of pill mill doctor

 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say an ex-doctor awaiting sentencing for running a pill mill was fatally shot by his then-19-year-old son, who initially reported it as a home invasion and is now charged in the slaying.

Jonah Lake, of Westerville, was indicted Wednesday on charges including aggravated murder and evidence-tampering in the June 2017 shooting of 51-year-old Kevin Lake at their home about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northeast of Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Jonah Lake was taken into custody Wednesday. Court records listed no attorney for him.

The Franklin County prosecutor says investigators concluded the home invasion was staged and the son was responsible for the shooting.

Kevin Lake had pleaded guilty to federal charges for prescribing powerful pain medications to hundreds of patients daily at a clinic.