Correction: Child Beaten story

 
BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — In a story April 21 about a woman pleading guilty to abusing her daughter, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Dajaa Fields accepted a plea deal. She pleaded guilty without an offer from prosecutors.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Woman gets six years in prison in daughter’s beating death

A woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after authorities say her 6-year-old daughter was beaten to death

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after authorities say her 6-year-old daughter was beaten to death.

Court records show 27-year-old Dajaa Fields pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawful neglect of a child in the death of her daughter, D’Naja in 2015 in Beaufort County.

The girl’s father was tried on a homicide by child abuse charge last year and was found not guilty.

Solicitor’s Office spokesman Jeff Kidd told The Island Packet of Hilton Head that prosecutors considered the verdict before re-indicting Fields on the lesser charge. Investigators say the girl died at a hospital from what appeared to be a severe beating.