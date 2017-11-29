FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of children

 
WESTFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A former gymnastics instructor already in jail in Boston awaiting trial on a charge of child rape has been accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old student at a New Jersey gym.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office says 34-year-old Jorge Rodriguez assaulted the child over the course of six months at the Surgent’s Elite School of Gymnastics location in Westfield. He is charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

NJ.com reports that Rodriguez also worked at the company’s gymnastics schools in Garwood and Roselle Park.

The owner of the company could not be reached for comment.

Rodriguez is scheduled to face trial in Boston in May. No court appearance in New Jersey has been scheduled.

No attorney information is available.