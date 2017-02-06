Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Man who forced 11-year-old into child porn gets 17 years

 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who forced an 11-year-old into child pornography has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Federal authorities said Monday that 43-year-old Robert Lee Petty must also spend the rest of his life on supervised release once he gets out.

Prosecutors said the Virginia Beach man viewed the pornography he forced the child to produce. It allegedly went on for five years.

This case was part of a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation.