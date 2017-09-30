FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Montana firefighting costs approach $400M

 
Share

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The cost of fighting wildfires in Montana is approaching $400 million at the tail end of the state’s worst wildfire season in two decades.

To date, wildfires have burned almost 1,900 square miles (3,000 square kilometers), slightly more than the area burned in Montana’s devastating 2012 fire season.

“One thing is clear, and that is that we do not have a fully sustainable program for fire seasons such as this one,” said Sue Clark, acting administrator of the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation forestry division.

Clark spoke Thursday to the Environmental Quality Council, a legislative committee that meets between sessions.

Other news
In this photo released by the Merced County Sheriff's Office is the scene where deputies located multiple people processing several hundreds of pounds of finished marijuana product in Merced, Calif., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Dozens of people who apparently were smuggled into the United States were found working and living in "horrible" conditions at an illegal marijuana plant in California's Central Valley, authorities announced Thursday. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Dozens of smuggled people found working in ‘horrible’ conditions at illegal California pot plant
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Big Ten Conference media days at Lucas Oil Stadium, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck defends program against allegations he calls ‘baseless’
The exterior of Praxis Landmark Recovery facility on Bodnar Drive, southeast of Mishawaka, Ind., is shown Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Northern Indiana police have asked state officials to revoke the license of Praxis Landmark Recovery, where three patients recently died within a week, saying that the less than year-old center is endangering its residents and placing a strain on law enforcement. (Greg Swiercz/South Bend Tribune via AP)
Indiana revokes licenses for 3 Landmark Recovery addiction treatment centers after 3 deaths

The most expensive fires this year include Lolo Peak at $48 million, Rice Ridge at $47.9 million, Sapphire Complex at $36 million, and Meyers at more than $32.5 million.

In 2012, costs were about $113 million, compared with the $393 million spent in 2017.

Montana has received eight federal grants to cover 75 percent of firefighting costs, the Helena Independent Record reported (http://bit.ly/2x3n0Yx ).

State and county firefighters report controlling about 2,100 fires while they were still small for a 98 percent success rate. County crews likely caught hundreds more fires that went unreported.

Council members discussed studying how to boost preparedness such as by keeping equipment closer to where fires tend to occur.

___

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com