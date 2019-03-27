Belarusian president fires governor over cow welfare

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MOSCOW (AP) — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has fired three officials including a governor for keeping cows in poor conditions at a local farm.

Video aired by state television showed Lukashenko, an avid farmer himself, scolding the managers and the governor on a visit to the farm in the northern Mogilev region on Tuesday.

The cows were shown walking in the manure with mud caked on their bodies while Lukashenko was telling off the officials who stood motionless.

The Belarusian president said that the cows were “barely alive” and the officials were “sick” for not noticing that.

“Do you think it’s okay? Are you sick?” Lukashenko told officials.

Lukashenko later instructed his chief of staff to look into the situation at the farm and fire everyone responsible.

Lukashenko, who has ruled this former Soviet nation for 24 years, often invites dignitaries and journalists to his farm where he has been seen digging potatoes and hand-scything.

In August, Lukahsneko sacked several ministers and the prime minister following another regional visit, accusing them of a “happy-go-lucky” attitude at work.