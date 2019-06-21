FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Nevada highway between Vegas, Ely reopens after fatal crash

 
ALAMO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada highway between Las Vegas and Ely (EE'-lee) has reopened, after a fatal crash of a tractor-trailer hauling granite stone from Idaho to Southern California.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Jason Buratczuk (bur-AH'-chek) says the big rig rolled over about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, spilling its cargo on State Route 318 just north of Alamo.

The road was closed between Alamo and Ely for about nine hours.

Buratczuk says a 25-year-old relief driver in a sleeping compartment died and the injured driver was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Las Vegas, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) away.

His injuries injuries and condition weren’t immediately known, and names and hometowns weren’t immediately made public.

Buratczuk says the truck belongs to a company from Rialto, California, and was headed to Santa Monica, California. He didn’t know the location in Idaho where it started.