St. Paul cop testifies fellow officer’s kicks unnecessary

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

St. Paul cop testifies fellow officer’s kicks unnecessary

 
Share

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A St. Paul police officer testified Thursday that he believed a fellow officer’s three kicks to a suspect who was being bitten by a police dog were unnecessary.

Officer Brian Ficcadenti testified during the federal trial of Officer Brett Palkowitsch, who is charged with violating the civil rights of Frank Baker.

Ficcadenti, who released the K-9 on Baker in June 2016, testified that he regrets his actions that night and his silence until now, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Looking back, Ficcadenti said he wouldn’t have released the dog, named Falco, so quickly to apprehend Baker, who was suspected of carrying a gun. Baker was later found to be unarmed.

Other news
FILE - Head football coach Bob Wager, left, and linebacker Morice Blackwell greet each other with elbow taps during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Nebraska tight ends coach Wager announced his resignation Friday, July 28, 2023, after being cited on suspicion of drunken driving. First-year head coach Matt Rhule hired Wager after Wager spent 17 seasons as head coach at Arlington (Texas) Martin High. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest

Ficcadenti testified that he felt Baker was not a threat while he was in the jaws of the dog. He also said he felt Palkowitsch’s three kicks were not necessary.

But Ficcadenti has been reluctant to criticize Palkowitsch until now. Ficcadenti said he feared that if he spoke out, other officers would retaliate against him for breaking an unwritten code of silence.

Defense attorneys asked Ficcadenti if he is coming forward with this criticism now because he has immunity from prosecution.

A copy of an immunity agreement between Ficcadenti and the government was displayed in court. According to the agreement, Ficcadenti is immune from prosecution by the federal government as long as he testifies truthfully in this trial.

Defense attorney Deborah Ellis said both Palkowitsch and Ficcadenti were targets of a criminal civil rights investigation. But with the immunity deal, Ficcadenti is not in criminal jeopardy.

“It’s not a comfortable position to be in?” Ellis asked during one exchange.

“No,” Ficcadenti answered.

“More comfortable than being over here?” Ellis asked, pointing to Palkowitsch sitting at the defense table.

“Could be,” Ficcadenti said.

“Being there you’re not facing time away from your family?” Ellis added.

“No,” Ficcadenti responded.

Prosecutors say Palkowitsch’s use of force against Baker was excessive. Baker’s ribs were fractured and his lungs punctured.

Palkowitsch has pleaded not guilty. He is on paid administrative leave.

In 2017, Baker sued the city of St. Paul and settled the lawsuit for $2 million.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org