Casey Anthony’s dad injured in car accident

 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say Casey Anthony’s father has been hospitalized after a car accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol says in a report that George Anthony’s SUV rolled over several times after he lost control Saturday night while traveling on Interstate 4 between Daytona Beach and Orlando.

According to troopers, Anthony didn’t remember what happened before the crash.

The report lists his condition at the time of the crash as “ill” or “fainted.” The crash left him with incapacitating injuries. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Casey Anthony was accused of killing her daughter after the 2-year-old went missing in 2008.

She was acquitted in 2011 after a trial broadcast around the world.