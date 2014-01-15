United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Kim Dotcom to launch New Zealand political party

By NICK PERRY
 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Indicted Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom says he’s launching a political party in his adopted home of New Zealand to contest the country’s general election this year.

In an interview with The Associated Press this week, Dotcom said he is founding and funding the party but will not be a candidate. Born Kim Schmitz in Germany, the 39-year-old is a New Zealand resident but not a citizen and cannot be a candidate under New Zealand law.

He later announced on Twitter that he will call it the “Internet Party.”

Dotcom said he will launch the party Monday, the second anniversary of when police stormed his mansion near Auckland and arrested him. Authorities at that time also shut down Megaupload, the popular file-sharing site he co-founded. He has since started a new file-hosting site, Mega.

Other news
FILE - The logo of the French General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI) is pictured in Paris, Monday Aug. 31, 2020. French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against two Chinese nationals and two other people from France in an investigation of a leading chip supplier whose advanced technology with possible military uses was reportedly smuggled to China and Russia, allegedly skirting sanctions and export controls. The official and the prosecution service, which also specializes in terrorism cases, refused to go into greater detail about the probe.(Stephane de Sakutin, Pool via AP, File)
France is investigating suspected smuggling to China and Russia of advanced chip technology
President Joe Biden speaks with Nordic leaders from left, Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Biden, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, Iceland's Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Sweden, Finland and Switzerland are considering security links with US National Guard, general says
Nigeria players celebrate after teammate Osinachi Ohale, bottom inside the goal, scored their side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Oshoala seals Nigeria’s upset win over co-host Australia at the Women’s World Cup

U.S. prosecutors accuse Dotcom of facilitating Internet piracy on a massive scale. Charged with racketeering and money laundering, he’s fighting U.S. attempts to extradite him. Dotcom argues he can’t be held responsible for those who chose to use his site to illegally download songs or movies.

Dotcom said that next week he will launch his party website, a mobile app, and will begin registering party members. New Zealand law requires political parties to have 500 paid members.

Dotcom said he has some good candidates for the party but wants to keep those and other details a surprise for the launch.

“As you can imagine, everybody wants to know,” he said.

Dotcom has been hinting about his plans for months on Twitter: “My political party will activate non-voters, the youth, the Internet electorate,” he wrote last week.

It’s not clear what policies the Internet Party will promote. Dotcom has been outspokenly critical of both liberals like U.S. President Barack Obama and conservatives like New Zealand’s Prime Minister John Key.

But some observers believe Dotcom could influence the election. Opinion polls in New Zealand show a fairly even balance between conservative and liberal voters. Under New Zealand’s proportional system, parties need to win just 5 percent of the vote to get a seat in Parliament. Even if Dotcom’s party didn’t win a seat, it could still take votes away from other parties.

“Kim Dotcom could throw a real spanner in the works of this year’s general election,” wrote Bryce Edwards, a political commentator and lecturer at the University of Otago, on his blog. “His promised new party is far from certain to get into Parliament, but depending on how well it tickles the fancies of some of the more radical, marginalized, and disillusioned voters and non-voters, the ... party could have a huge impact on who forms the next government.”

Dotcom’s extradition case has become entangled in the New Zealand legal system and has been the subject of numerous delays. U.S. authorities say they expect the case to be heard in July — although appeals after that could delay a final outcome until next year.

New Zealand’s government has yet to set a date for the election. Many observers expect it will be held between September and November.