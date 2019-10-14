U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Latest: Jayme Closs: Feeling stronger every day

 
BARRON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the one-year anniversary of the abduction of Jayme Closs and slaying of her parents (all times local):

10:53 a.m.

The Wisconsin girl whose parents were fatally shot before she was kidnapped and held captive for 88 days says she’s thankful for the kindness and concern from people all over the country and is feeling stronger every day.

Jayme Closs issued a statement Monday, a day before the one-year anniversary of the crimes at her home near Barron in northwest Wisconsin. Closs said she is getting back to the activities she enjoys and loves hanging out with her friends.

The statement was read by family attorney Chris Gramstrup at a news conference at the Barron County Sheriff’s Department.

Grampstrup says Jayme, who has celebrated her 14th birthday, is working very hard on her emotional well-being. Her parents, James and Denise Closs, were killed at their home by Jake Patterson who abducted Jayme and held her at a cabin an hour north. Patterson is serving life in prison.

___

8:51 a.m.

The Wisconsin sheriff who led the investigation into the kidnapping of Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents hopes the courage and resilience of the 13-year-old girl is the focus on the one-year anniversary of the crimes.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald will hold a news conference Monday, talk briefly about Jayme and honor his investigative team. Fitzgerald also wants to direct the energy that was focused on finding Jayme during her 88 days of captivity to other missing children. Members of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are expected to attend.

Jake Patterson is serving life in prison for abducting Jayme after fatally shooting her parent Oct. 15 at their home near Barron and holding the girl at a cabin 66 miles (106.2 kilometers) north.