FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Park officials hope water diversion improves fish survival

 
Share

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills National Forest officials are hoping that a torrent of water high above a South Dakota creek will help fish survive.

Forest officials opened a valve this summer to divert cold water from Sheridan Lake to sections of Spring Creek in hopes of improving the trout fishery, The Rapid City Journal reported . Officials closed the valve Thursday.

Trout need cold water to survive, but temperatures in parts of the creek can rise in summer months during low-flow years, said Black Hills National Forest Fisheries Biologist Steve Hirtzel.

“What we are hoping for is the wintertime carry over of the population,” he said. “That is what will make it a sustaining fishery.”

Other news
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP at Spa
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany

The forest service plans to run the water diversion for several summers in order to get more accurate data about its impact on the fish population.

The water was diverted through a tube that begins at the bottom of the lake dam and ends about a half-mile downstream above the creek. The pipe was installed about 80 years ago and had only been opened for short amounts of time over the past 15 years for routine maintenance, Hirtzel said

“The highest priority is to maintain the pool level of Sheridan Lake, so we aren’t actually letting out any extra water than what normally would be,” he said.

The water had stagnated because it was pulled from the bottom of the lake, causing a sulfur smell, Hirtzel said. But the South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks and state Department of Natural Resources found the water safe after testing, he said.

___

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com