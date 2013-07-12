Hun Sen’s father dies in Cambodia at age 89

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The father of Cambodia’s longtime Prime Minister Hun Sen died Friday of natural causes at the age of 89.

The notice of Hun Neang’s death was broadcast on a national television station owned by Hun Sen’s ruling party.

The news report said Hun Neang had six children, 30 grandchildren and 66 great grandchildren. It called him a good father and a respected Buddhist who had built several schools, repaired crumbling Buddhist pagodas and helped poor farmers by building water wells.

The report said Hun Neang was ill for many months and had been bedridden before passing away early Friday morning.

His death came just weeks before Cambodia’s July 28 general election, which longtime strongman Hun Sen is expected to win to extend his 28-year rule.