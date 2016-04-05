Wal-Mart pledges commitment to cage free eggs by 2025

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

Wal-Mart pledges commitment to cage free eggs by 2025

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Wal-Mart Stores Inc., nation’s largest food retailer, is pledging to sell only cage-free eggs by 2025, joining a growing list of retailers and food makers making the switch.

The pace picked up when McDonald’s announced in September that it will phase out the use of eggs laid by caged hens over the next 10 years. Since then, Target and Costco have been among major retailers to offer specific pledges.

But with Wal-Mart garnering 25 percent of total grocery sales in the U.S., it will have outsized influence on suppliers’ practices.

Wal-Mart said Tuesday it will require egg suppliers to be certified and fully compliant with the United Egg Producers Animal Husbandry Guidelines or an equivalent standard. It will monitor their compliance through a third party. The cage-free standard will apply to eggs sold at more than 5,000 stores including Sam’s Club locations.

Other news
FILE - King Abdullah II of Jordan, listens during his meeting., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jordanian lawmakers passed a law Thursday, July 27, 2023 which dramatically curbs freedom of speech online, human rights groups say, marking yet another crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship and repression is increasingly common. All power in Jordan rests with the king, King Abdullah II, who appoints and dismisses governments. Parliament is compliant because of a single-vote electoral system that discourages the formation of strong political parties. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, file)
Jordan lawmakers move to criminalize some online speech. Rights groups accuse kingdom of censorship
FILE - Dustin Poirier, right, kicks Michael Chandler during the first round of a lightweight bout in the UFC 281 mixed martial arts event, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in New York. No. 2 ranked lightweight Poirier face No. 3 ranked Justin Gaethje for the so-called BMF title in Salt Lake City.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, FILE)
Poirier, Gaethje prepared for possible brutal rematch at UFC 291
Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon reacts after an injury in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. Hamstring pulls, ligament tears and ankle sprains can be as formidable an opponent for NFL teams as a high-scoring offense or stingy defense. (AP Photo/David Richard)
Sprains, strains and ACL tears. What to know about some of the NFL’s most common injuries

The move comes as the food industry has been pressed by animal rights groups to eliminate using confined egg-laying hens, as well as other practices.

Last year, Wal-Mart urged thousands of U.S. suppliers to curb the use of antibiotics in farm animals as part of a set of principles it laid out to improve animal welfare. It has offered customers the option of cage-free eggs in its U.S. stores since 2001.

“The era of confining hens in cages in America’s food system is officially sunsetting,” wrote Wayne Pacelle, CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, in a blog published after Wal-Mart’s announcement.

Pacelle said that his group has been working with Wal-Mart for the past decade and has traveled frequently to Wal-Mart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, to “make our case” to key Wal-Mart personnel.

Given that Wal-Mart likely buys more eggs than any other food retailer and that cage-free egg production in the U.S. is limited, it wasn’t a decision that it could make “precipitously,” Pacelle wrote in his blog.

___

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio at http://www.Twitter.com/adinnocenzio