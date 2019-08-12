FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Woman gets life term in death of mentally disabled man

By JIM SALTER
 
Share

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri woman was sentenced Monday to life in prison without parole for killing a mentally disabled man, apparently as part of a complicated plot to divert attention from an unsolved homicide from several years earlier.

Pamela Hupp, 60, of the St. Louis suburb of O’Fallon, entered an Alford plea in June on a first-degree murder charge in the 2016 death of 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger. The plea wasn’t an admission of the crime but conceded that evidence existed for a conviction.

Hupp claimed she killed Gumpenberger in self-defense when he tried to kidnap her on Aug. 16, 2016. In reality, St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said, Hupp killed Gumpenberger to distract from the re-investigation of her friend Betsy Faria’s 2011 death.

Faria was stabbed to death in neighboring Lincoln County after Hupp became the beneficiary of Faria’s $150,000 life insurance policy.

Other news
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds

But it was Russ Faria, Betsy’s husband, who was charged and initially convicted in the killing. That conviction was overturned and Russ Faria was acquitted at retrial. He has pointed suspicion at Hupp.

Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Michael Wood re-opened the Betsy Faria case. He said in an email that his office has hired an investigator to review it and expects the process to take at least a few months.

Lohmar, at a news conference in June, spelled out the bizarre circumstances surrounding Gumpenberger’s death.

Lohmar said that Hupp first approached a woman while claiming to be affiliated with the NBC program “Dateline,” and promised to pay $1,000 if the woman would record a scripted sound bite about 911 calls. The woman at first agreed but backed out when Hupp failed to show any credentials.

The woman went to police, and surveillance video showed Hupp’s SUV’s license plate. Lohmar said Hupp was “vetting a potential victim.”

Lohmar said Hupp then turned to Gumpenberger, who was left physically and mentally impaired after a 2005 car wreck.

Hupp originally told police that she got out of her car on her driveway and Gumpenberger pulled a knife and demanded she take him to a bank “to get Russ’s money,” an apparent reference to the insurance money she collected from Betsy Faria’s death.

Hupp told authorities she knocked the knife out of Gumpenberger’s hand and ran inside, got a gun, and fatally shot Gumpenberger, who had followed her inside.

Police found $900 in plastic bags in Gumpenberger’s pocket after his death, and a note that appeared to be instructions to kidnap Hupp and collect Faria’s money. Authorities said the money and note were planted.

Data from Hupp’s phone indicated that Gumpenberger was not a stranger as Hupp had claimed — GPS showed she was at his apartment, 13 miles (21 kilometers) from her home, less than an hour before the fatal confrontation.

JIM SALTER
Jim Salter is the AP correspondent in St. Louis.