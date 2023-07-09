AP Top News at 1:37 a.m. EDT

Zelenskyy hails Ukraine’s soldiers from a symbolic Black Sea island to mark 500 days of war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy marked the 500th day of the war Saturday by hailing the country’s soldiers in a video from a Black Sea island that became the symbol of Ukraine’s resilience in the face of the Russian invasion. Speaking from Snake Island, Zelenskyy honored the Ukrainian soldiers who fought for the island and all other defenders of the country, saying that reclaiming control of the island “is a great proof that Ukraine will regain every bit of its territory.” “I want to thank — from here, from this place of victory — each of our soldiers for these 500 days,” Zelenskyy said.