The Latest: Officials: Fires at plant to keep burning

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

The Latest: Officials: Fires at plant to keep burning

 
Share

PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the explosions at a Texas chemical plant (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

Officials in Texas say they’re allowing fires at the TPC Group plant to keep burning in an effort to depressurize its pumping and storage systems.

Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick, the top county official, said at a news conference Thursday that the reason the fires will continue is because “we don’t want any more explosions.”

Other news
FILE - Head football coach Bob Wager, left, and linebacker Morice Blackwell greet each other with elbow taps during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Nebraska tight ends coach Wager announced his resignation Friday, July 28, 2023, after being cited on suspicion of drunken driving. First-year head coach Matt Rhule hired Wager after Wager spent 17 seasons as head coach at Arlington (Texas) Martin High. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager resigns after being cited for suspicion of drunken driving
FILE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Andy Isabella warms up for the team's NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 24, 2022, in Baltimore. The Buffalo Bills continued an offseason trend of stockpiling speedy receivers by signing Isabella on Friday, July 28. Having yet to play up to expectations during his first four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old Isabella gets a chance for a fresh start working in a Josh Allen-led offense in Buffalo. The signing came three days after he was released by the Ravens. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Bills continue adding speed to their offense by signing receiver Andy Isabella
FILE - Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer, before the Lakers' basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
USC still preparing for a European tour as Bronny James recovers at home after cardiac arrest

Environmental Protection Agency spokesman Adam Adams added that while volatile organic compounds were detected by some of the 20 teams monitoring air pollution in the area, none of them detected levels higher than five parts per million, the agency’s “action level.”

Officials plan on reassessing the area’s evacuation order on Friday morning. Port Neches Mayor Glenn Johnson says he can’t really stop people from going back to their homes, but he’s advising residents to “use caution” and shelter in place. Johnson says law enforcement officers are patrolling in increased numbers.

Johnson says he’s “cautiously optimistic” that displaced families might be able to return to their homes permanently by the weekend.

___

1:30 p.m.

A sheriff says there are no lingering air quality risks a day after two massive explosions rocked a Texas chemical plant, but mandatory evacuations remain in effect due to ongoing danger from flames, explosions and debris as the fire rages.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens tells TV station KFDM that the evacuations cover a 4-mile radius, affecting about 50,000 people. A 10 p.m. curfew also is being enforced.

Government officials and TPC Group, the company that owns the plant, released a joint statement Thursday. It said air quality results from 20 monitoring stations around Port Neches “continue to show no actionable levels” above state and federal standards.

___

11:45 a.m.

More than 50,000 people in East Texas remain under a mandatory evacuation order as a fire continues to burn at a chemical plant, one day after two massive explosions there.

Three workers were injured by the explosions Wednesday at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches. The blasts filled the air with plumes of black smoke.

Port Neches fire Captain Tyler Herbert says the blaze is still burning and that a mandatory evacuation order covering a 4-mile radius remains in place.

Texas has seen multiple petrochemical industry fires this year, including one that burned for days near Houston and another that killed a worker at a plant in nearby Crosby.