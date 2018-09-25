FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Florida wants court to nix NRA bid to keep names private

 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The state of Florida is arguing there is no reason for the names of two 19-year-olds to be kept confidential in a challenge to the state’s new gun law.

The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is considering a request by the National Rifle Association. NRA attorneys argued Jane Doe and John Doe will be subject to threats if their names are included in the lawsuit.

The NRA is suing to block a Florida law requiring a gun buyer to be at least 21 years old. The restriction was enacted shortly after a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi filed a brief on Friday that said the NRA has produced no evidence that the two teenagers are in danger.