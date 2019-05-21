FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Inmate released after admitting to ’98 killing of brother

 
YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania inmate is out of prison, about a year after he admitted in court he stabbed to death his 13-year-old brother in the laundry room of their family home in 1998.

A Corrections Department spokeswoman said 36-year-old Zachary Witman was released Tuesday from the State Correctional Institution-Smithfield.

Witman, convicted of first-degree murder in 2003 and sentenced to life in prison, maintained his innocence for almost 20 years.

But he pleaded guilty last year to third-degree murder, leading to his release.

Zachary Witman was a 15-year-old high school honor student when he stabbed his brother more than 60 times in their New Freedom home, nearly decapitating him.

Zachary Witman told authorities he did it because Gregory Witman was angry he had hung up on the younger brother’s girlfriend.