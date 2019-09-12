Latest: Fairfax accusers’ attorneys respond to CBS lawsuit

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Latest: Fairfax accusers’ attorneys respond to CBS lawsuit

 
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on a lawsuit filed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax against CBS (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Attorneys for one of the women accusing Virginia’s lieutenant governor of sexual assault say Justin Fairfax’s defamation lawsuit against CBS over an interview she gave is a “ploy” to preserve his political career.

The attorneys for Vanessa Tyson say the college professor stands by statements she made during the CBS interview earlier this year.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and Korean for an August summit at Camp David
FILE - Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Burl Cain discusses the gurney used for lethal injections, Sept. 18, 2009, at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. After nearly every death row inmate in Louisiana asked for clemency en masse, the state's pardon board turned away all 56 petitions this week. Francis Abbott, executive director of Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday, July 28, 2023, that none of the applicants are currently eligible. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
All 56 Louisiana death row clemency petitions turned away for being ineligible
FILE - Southern California players and coaches celebrate after defeating Stanford 31-28 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Column: A bold prognostication of what college football will look like a decade from now

Fairfax has sued CBS over that interview and a separate one the company did with a second accuser, Meredith Watson. He’s accusing CBS of defamation, saying nobody at the company investigated or adequately fact-checked the women’s allegations.

Fairfax has said the encounters were consensual and the women’s allegations were politically motivated.

Nancy Erika Smith is an attorney for Watson. Smith says, “We look forward to everyone testifying under oath, now that this matter is in court.”

CBS said in a statement that it stands by its reporting and will “vigorously” defend the lawsuit.

___

11 a.m.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax has filed a $400 million lawsuit against CBS, alleging the company defamed him when it broadcast interviews with two women who have accused him of sexual assault.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday alleges nobody at the company investigated or adequately fact-checked the allegations made by Meredith Watson or Vanessa Tyson before airing them. It says CBS’ actions have damaged Fairfax’s reputation and ability to earn a living.

Fairfax has adamantly denied the women’s allegations and said their actions were politically motived.

The women leveled their allegations at a moment when Fairfax seemed poised to ascend to the governor’s post. Virginia’s governor was facing calls to resign over a racist photo.

The Associated Press sent a request for comment to CBS.