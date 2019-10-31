Woman with loaded gun stopped at Maine airport checkpoint

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says it stopped a woman at a Maine airport who was carrying a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint.

The agency says TSA officers spotted the gun when the woman’s purse went through an X-ray machine at the Portland International Jetport checkpoint Wednesday. The woman is from Minot, Maine. Her name wasn’t released.

The agency said the woman was detained for questioning. She wasn’t charged with a crime. She told TSA officials that she forgot she had the loaded gun with her. It was tucked into an outer pocket of her purse.

The TSA says passengers are allowed to travel with firearms in checked baggage if the firearms are properly packaged and declared. The firearms must also be unloaded and locked, in addition to other regulations.