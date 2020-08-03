USAID official fired after anti-LGBTQ social media posts

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

USAID official fired after anti-LGBTQ social media posts

By MATTHEW LEE
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — The deputy White House liaison for the U.S. Agency for International Development has been fired after posting a series of anti-LGBTQ tweets and complaining of anti-Christian bias by her now former colleagues.

Officials said Merritt Corrigan was fired on Monday just hours after sending the torrent of tweets that also accused Democratic lawmakers of a “corrupt campaign” to oust her from her job. A USAID spokeswoman confirmed that Corrigan was no longer employed by the agency.

Democrats, gay rights groups and others had criticized Corrigan’s hiring earlier this year because of past comments she made about gay, lesbian and transgender people. Democrats in Congress had demanded her resignation. On Monday, Corrigan took to Twitter to say that “gay marriage isn’t marriage” and accuse the media of attacking her for her Christian beliefs.

“For too long, I’ve remained silent as the media has attacked me for my Christian beliefs, which are shared by the majority of Americans,” she wrote in the first of several tweets. “Let me clear: Gay marriage isn’t marriage; Men aren’t women; US-funded Tunisian LGBT soap operas aren’t America.”

She also said that the U.S. was losing the international battle for influence “because we now refuse to help countries who don’t celebrate sexual deviancy.” Corrigan said she would expose the anti-Christian bias at USAID at a news conference later this week.

USAID chief John Barsa had previously defended Corrigan and in confirming Corrigan’s departure, USAID spokeswoman Pooja Jhunjhunwala said the agency takes any claim of discrimination seriously. “We will investigate any complaints of anti-Christian bias Ms. Corrigan has raised during her tenure at the agency,” she said.