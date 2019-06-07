FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Homeowners believe empty lake should decrease property value

 
Share

BOILING SPRINGS LAKE, N.C. (AP) — Homeowners in a North Carolina county are upset that the value of their property is slated to increase even though their homes no longer have a waterfront view, thanks to Hurricane Florence.

WWAY-TV reports the value of homes in Boiling Spring Lakes in Brunswick County is expected to increase. County officials say base property rates have increased 10 percent.

Arvil Stephens’ home sits on a peninsula along Patricia Lake, which was drained after Florence’s floodwaters caused dams to breach last year. The county says the home is valued at $501,000 now, compared to $423,000 a few years ago when the lake was full.

The county tax office says the appraisals were conducted with the understanding that the lakes would be restored.

___

Information from: WWAY-TV.