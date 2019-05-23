FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man charged with killing wife to pursue insanity defense

 
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A lawyer for a 75-year-old Connecticut man charged with killing his ex-wife says he plans to pursue an insanity defense.

Authorities say James Taylor broke into his stepson’s Fairfield home on Feb. 3, fatally shot his 70-year-old wife, Catherine, and then tried to kill his 45-year-old stepson. He faces several charges including murder, home invasion and first-degree burglary.

Taylor is free on $2 million bond posted by his son.

The Connecticut Post reports that at a hearing Wednesday, public defender Jared Millbrandt said he has filed notice that he intends to argue that Taylor suffered from a “mental disease or defect” and “extreme emotional disturbance” at the time of the shooting.

Taylor is being electronically monitored and is only allowed to leave his son’s home for legal and medical appointments.

