FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Seton Hall starts probe into potential abuse at seminaries

 
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall University has begun an investigation into potential sexual abuse at two seminaries.

In a letter posted to the university’s website Wednesday, President Mary Meehan referenced recent accusations against Theodore McCarrick, the former Archbishop of Newark, and other priests.

Meehan wrote the allegations “may have involved seminarians” at Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology and the College Seminary at Saint Andrew’s Hall, which Seton Hall hosts.

The university has hired an outside law firm to conduct the probe.

The Vatican removed McCarrick from public ministry in June after it determined allegations he molested a teenager more than 40 years earlier were credible.

The Newark archdiocese has said it was aware of three, decades-old allegations against him involving sexual misconduct with adults, two of which resulted in legal settlements.