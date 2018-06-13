FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police: Man killed pregnant wife when she disrespected him

 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man fatally shot his pregnant wife and dumped her body in a trash bin.

A Fort Lauderdale police news release says 20-year-old Martine Bernard’s body was found early Tuesday morning in an alley behind the home she shared with her husband, 22-year-old Cassandritz Blanc. Bernard was six months pregnant.

Blanc is charged with first-degree murder for his wife’s death. He’s being held without bond and is also suspected in her father’s killing. Hollywood police say 68-year-old Roosevelt Bernard was found fatally shot in the nearby city on Monday.

An arrest report says Blanc told investigators he shot his wife in the head June 4 because she disrespected him. He told police he tried to dismember her body to make it easier to dispose.