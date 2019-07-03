FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Women’s World Cup: England beats Denmark
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Server joins lawsuit against restaurant over pregnancy

 
Share

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge will allow a waitress who claims she was fired because of her pregnancy to join a lawsuit against a Bismarck restaurant.

The judge decided Erica Davidson is within her rights to intervene in the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s lawsuit against the operator of 40 Steak & Seafood.

The Bismarck Tribune reports the EEOC claims East 40 discriminated against Davidson who says was fired just a few months after being hired in 2015 because she became pregnant.

East 40 attorney Michael Hoffman says Davidson was fired because she refused to commit to working at least three days a week, not because she was pregnant. The plaintiffs are seeking an unspecified amount of money to compensate Davidson for lost past and future earnings and for emotional distress, along with punitive damages.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com